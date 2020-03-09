ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta Airlines has set up a section of its website to address the fears travelers are feeling as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
The company has been making changes to its procedures including increasing the cleaning of aircraft, kiosks, and gate areas. It is also working to give customers better access to hand sanitizers and amenity its on long international trips.
Perhaps the biggest news is the company is waiving change fees for all flights purchased between March 1-31. Change fees are also being waived for customers who are scheduled to travel internationally in the month of March, but want to change their plans.
