ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Democratic United States Senate candidate Jon Ossoff announced Saturday his wife Alisha, an OB/GYN, has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is now awaiting his test results.
"As many of you know my wife is an OB/GYN doctor at Emory. Last night she tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms this week," Ossoff wrote on Twitter. "Thankfully her symptoms have been mild but please keep her in your thoughts. I was tested today and await results."
Hi all. As many of you know my wife Alisha is an OB/GYN doctor at Emory. Last night she tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms this week. Thankfully her symptoms have been mild but please keep her in your thoughts. I was tested today & await results.Full statement: https://t.co/uDyy5TCTzv— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 25, 2020
Ossoff's campaign released a statement on the situation that read in part:"
"Dr (Alisha) Kramer, like so many health care workers, puts herself at risk to care for Georgia's pregnant women, delivering mothers, and newborn babies. She is a hero. Jon has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in over a month and will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and Dr. Kramer."
