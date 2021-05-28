ATLANTA (CBS46) – As millions get set to take to the road this Memorial Day weekend, the demand for gas has hit a post-COVID high.
That's according to GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan, who tweeted Friday that US gasoline demand on Thursday jumped 10.4 percent from one week ago and up 11 percent over the average of the last four Thursdays.
BREAKING: According to GasBuddy, Thursday US gasoline demand jumped 10.4% from the prior Thursday and sets a new Thursday record for highest post-COVID demand, up 11.0% over the average of the last four Thursdays. Memorial Day demand coming in hot!— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 28, 2021
CBS46 has found that several gas stations in the metro area area out of certain types of fuel, including premium.
According to AAA, 34 million Americans are planning a Memorial Day road trip after a historically low year for travel in 2020.
You can find the latest gas prices in Atlanta, and wherever you are traveling, by clicking here.
For all of your Memorial Day travel resources, we have created a special page for you. You can find all of that information by clicking here.
