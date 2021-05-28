(FILE) Heavy traffic is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, as people travel for Memorial Day weekend, which marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season. - Global air passenger numbers could rebound from the coronavirus pandemic to top 2019 levels by 2023, the International Air Transport Association predicted on May 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)