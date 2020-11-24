The robotic arms of Clinical Reference laboratory are busier than ever. CEO Bob Thompson says the volume of saliva tests they've taken on has increased significantly.
"The FDA has realized that saliva is a really good sample type for this, particularly for asymptomatic populations," Thompson explains.
Dr. Heather Fehling is the Chief Science Officer leading the team that developed the test. They wanted to find a way to make testing accessible for people who are quarantined or can't leave the house.
"We'll be able to test in greater numbers. Find these folks and control the virus," she says.
There's been greater demand ahead of the holiday season, and before a vaccine hits the market.
"We wanted to create a bridge between now and then. We really need to test in this period of time," says Thompson.
The test is available online for $110, a cost that some insurance companies are reimbursing.
