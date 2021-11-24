ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Local food banks and pantries will be offering hot meals on Thanksgiving. However, community leaders say the need for a plate goes beyond the holidays.
Some places tell us they're struggling to find enough donations to meet the increased demand.
The staff at True Worship Church is preparing to feed hundreds of people Thursday but its pastor says hundreds of people a day show up for a hot meal.
"About a year ago the number of people that we fed increased. We normally would feed 100 a day and now we're up to almost 300 people a day," said Pastor Clifton Dawkins. "At least 75 to 100 of those are children."
He says current donations just aren't cutting it. "Not as much to keep up with the need of the people, no. The people really need the help."
True Worship isn't the only spot that's seeing an increase in families needing help.
Fountain of Hope's Director of Operations, Pastor Drew Williams, says donations are coming in and they're certainly needed. "A good guess would be maybe another 40 to 50 percent of what we were doing before the pandemic," said Williams about the amount of people coming for food.
Both pastors point to rising food prices, inflation and other financial issues from the pandemic.
"There's a lot of people that due to the pandemic, they didn't work for a while or for a season their employment became unavailable," said Williams. "It's a hard season to see people running through difficulty."
Head to http://fohfoodbank.org/ to donate to Fountain of Hope.
To donate to True Worship, you can head to their location at 2033 Joseph E Boone Blvd in Atlanta or email trueworshiptithes@gmail.com
