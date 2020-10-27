Community and family members of a teenager who was killed by a Cobb County police officer are continuing their fight for justice and full transparency in the case.

On Tuesday during a regular scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting, those who knew and loved Vincent Truitt demanded body cam and dash cam of the fatal encounter be released along with the name of the officer who fired the lethal shot. Truitt, 17, was killed July 14 in Austell after being shot twice in the back. On October 5 the teen’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

One by one each person shared memories of the teen who was described as a “kind soul, a kind spirit.” Some in tears as they shared that grief is far from linear when questions surrounding footage of the incident continue to linger.

“I want the officer to be charged in this manner … I want Cobb County to be accountable and transparent … we will not stop until there is justice for Vincent Demario Truitt,” said the teen’s father Andre.

The teen’s weeping grandmother also shared memories of her grandson’s hopes and dreams for the future. She also expressed heartache.

“I am hurt, disappointed and yes angry because my life will never be the same because of this callous, trigger-happy antics of a police officer,” said Truitt’s grandmother. “Cobb County you are hereby on notice the eyes of this community, the state, the country and ultimately the world will look upon you in a manner of a Boris,” she added before ending with “this blood is now on your hands.”

The shooting occurred after a failed traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Truitt and two other male teens. Police say the suspects refused to stop and instead fled down Riverside Parkway and into a dead end. The three individuals then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

At the time, police allege Truitt pulled out a gun as he was fleeing. As a result, the teen was shot twice, once in the upper back and once in the lower back. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family attorney Gerald A. Griggs and his Co-Counsel Attorney Maria Banjo, said an independent investigation revealed Truitt did not use the weapon "in an offensive manner."

“We appreciate District Attorney Holmes and GBI Director Vic Reynolds for meeting with the family of Vincent Truitt. However, over 90 days have passed, it’s time for the family and the public to see what led to this officer shooting Vincent Truitt twice in the back,” said Griggs in a statement released Tuesday. “Any further delay in providing video evidence of Vincent’ s shooting for any reason, further increases the grave injustice to the family of Vincent Truitt. The focus should be truth, transparency, and accountability in Cobb County,” he added.

Others who spoke during the meeting reiterated the need for transparency saying, “We are asking boldly, unapologetically to release those tapes.”

“Why are we not treating this case like a life was taken,” asked a former KIPP Atlanta Collegiate teacher of Truitt’s.