Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives may face a decision on the expulsion of one of their members from Georgia.
California Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez said he will introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia representative hasn't been in the job representing Georgia's 14th Congressional District for a month, but has become one of the most controversial members of Congress based on her rhetoric and past actions.
The most recent controversy around Congresswoman Greene came when it was discovered that she had liked social media posts in the past that called for the execution of Democratic leaders. Greene also has been in the news for past social media posts calling the school shooting at Parkland Memorial High School in Florida a "false flag" operation and her support for the debunked online conspiracy theory, QAnon.
A video resurfaced Wednesday also showed Greene following and taunting a survivor of the Parkland High School shooting named David Hogg. Greene also made waves with her recent move to file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden just hours after his inauguration.
Greene's rhetoric has caused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.) to take notice. A spokesman for McCarthy told CNN, "These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them."
On Twitter, Greene responded saying multiple people have managed her accounts and that not all of the actions form the accounts "represent my views."
If Representative Gomez's resolution gains traction, it could force fellow Republicans to go on the record as whether they support Greene or not. Some, like Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have already made their feelings known.
She is not a Republican. There are many who claim the title of Republican and have nothing in common with our core values. They are RINOS. She is a RINO. https://t.co/KtdRs99qAZ— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 27, 2021
