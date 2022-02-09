DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is now apologizing after a controversial photo showed her mask-less and surrounded by a group of children at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur.
The candidate for governor says she was reading to the kids and took her mask off because some of the children were listening remotely.
When asked if she thought mask mandates should be lifted in Georgia, Abrams said they should remain in place.
The photos, which were originally posted by the school's principal, and retweeted by Abrams' campaign have been deleted.
The city of Decatur currently has an indoor masking requirement.
This is Abrams' second attempt to be elected governor of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.