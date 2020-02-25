How to watch tonight's Democratic presidential debate

Tom Steyer (L-R), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) await the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended upon South Carolina in their last chance to plead their case before Super Tuesday, March 3.

The debate airs LIVE on CBS46 staring at 8 p.m. CBS46 Political Analyst Dr. Rashad Richey and reporter Carolyn Ryan will have live commentary throughout the debate.

Commentary begins at 7:50 p.m. on CBS46 Facebook. To watch, click here: facebook.com/CBS46/. Join in the conversation by asking questions and stating your opinions on both platforms.

Live stream of debate commentary can also be viewed on CBS46 YouTube, by clicking here: CBS46 YouTube.

Candidates who qualified for the debate include:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
  • Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttiegieg
  • Minnesota Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Businessman Tom Steyer

