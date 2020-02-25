ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended upon South Carolina in their last chance to plead their case before Super Tuesday, March 3.
The debate airs LIVE on CBS46 staring at 8 p.m. CBS46 Political Analyst Dr. Rashad Richey and reporter Carolyn Ryan will have live commentary throughout the debate.
Commentary begins at 7:50 p.m. on CBS46 Facebook. To watch, click here: facebook.com/CBS46/. Join in the conversation by asking questions and stating your opinions on both platforms.
Live stream of debate commentary can also be viewed on CBS46 YouTube, by clicking here: CBS46 YouTube.
Candidates who qualified for the debate include:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttiegieg
- Minnesota Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
