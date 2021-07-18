SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democratic officials, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and US Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon held a roundtable in Smyrna Sunday.
The focus was on Senate Bill 202, signed into law this spring by Governor Kemp.
Klobuchar is continuing to push back against recent voting laws across the country. "28 of them have already been signed into law by governors and exhibit A is the law right here in Georgia," she said at Sunday's event.
The US Senator from Minnesota was joined by four Georgia voters who spoke about obstacles faced while voting, even before SB 202 was signed.
One voter said she waited in line for more than seven hours at a polling location in the Atlanta area last November. "I remember looking around like you have got to be kidding me. To be in line that long."
Some Georgia republicans are fighting against claims SB 202 is restrictive to voters.
Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, posted to Facebook Sunday night saying, "Despite what Stacey Abrams and her allies would have you believe, requiring voter ID has no impact on voter turnout among minority populations. Nonetheless, their lies about photo ID have cost Georgian’s $100 million and the All-Star game."
We also received this statement from The Georgia Republican Party, credited to its Chairman, David Shafer; “Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Amy Klobuchar have orchestrated a campaign of lies about Georgia’s new election integrity law. Senate Bill 202 makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Georgians overwhelmingly support voter identification. An unlawful vote cancels out a lawful vote as thoroughly as if the lawful voter had been physically barred from the polling place.”
Stacey Abrams responded to some of those claims Sunday. "When we hear the argument that it makes it harder to cheat and easier to vote, it does not make it easier to vote. It makes it easier to lie about what happened in 2020."
