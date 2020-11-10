More than 480,000 Georgians have enrolled in the Obamacare market place this year, but that could all be in jeopardy.
Just outside the state capitol, Georgia Democrats rallied together Tuesday in defense of the Affordable Care Act.
"If the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act, then it will be pursuing a partisan, ideological agenda," Ossoff said.
Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff told supporters that the lawsuit supported by U.S. Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, aims to dismantle Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.
"For our Senators to be attacking and undermining health care for their own constituents in the midst of it is unforgiveable," Ossoff said.
U.S. Representative-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux, who just flipped Georgia’s 7th congressional district blue, said that the Affordable Care Act is vital to people with pre-existing conditions.
"I am planning to go to Washington and be a strong advocate to ensure that healthcare is treated as a human right and that every man, woman and child in my district, as well as the state of Georgia has access to quality, affordable healthcare," Bourdeaux said.
And on the heels of the election with a recount likely, Ossoff who has long criticized the Secretary of State’s office claiming voter suppression chose not to comment on the vote this go around.
"Not at this time. I’m going to stay focused on the Affordable Care Act and Healthcare," Ossoff said.
How do U.S. Senators Perdue and Loeffler respond to the claims about the lawsuit? They say they're committed to high quality, affordable healthcare for every American and have repeatedly said it would include pre-existing conditions.
