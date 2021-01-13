Typically, at the annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast, sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, leaders of the majority party take the stage, giving business leaders a glimpse at their priorities for the legislative session.
This year was different.
For one thing, Wednesday’s event was virtual, meaning audience members listened to the speakers on their computers or cell phones instead of sitting at tables in a huge ballroom inside the Georgia World Congress Center.
But perhaps an even bigger difference this year was that instead of only hearing from Republicans – who’ve been in charge of Georgia politics for the last couple of decades – audience members also heard from prominent Georgia Democrats.
After Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston discussed their plans on fighting the pandemic and fixing Georgia’s economy, chamber members welcomed to the stage State Rep. James Beverly (D-Macon), the newly elected House Minority Leader, and State Sen. Tonya Anderson (D-Lithonia), the newly elected leader of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus.
“We should never make it harder for people to be able to vote. We should make it easier,” said Anderson, responding to Ralston’s earlier comments that voter integrity is top on the minds of some House Republicans.
“We will absolutely, vigorously fight it,” said Beverly, “but it’s not something we should be talking about because it’s a small issue that they’ve made this enormous thing.”
The change in this year’s lineup could signal that because Georgia electing a Democrat as President and two Democrats as U.S. Senators for the first time in many years, business leaders are now much more interested in what “purple-state” Democrats have to say.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.