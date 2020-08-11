ATLANTA (CBS46) – Democratic voters headed to the polls Tuesday and in a hotly contested race for the Democratic nomination in U.S. House District 1 chose Joyce Griggs.
She now faces an uphill battle in the general election challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter. Lisa Ring, the nominee in 2018, won a plurality of votes in a three-way race in June. She argued the district needs a representative who will support expanded health care, higher wages, racial justice and environmental protection.
Griggs, an Iraq combat veteran, argued that Carter isn't doing enough to represent all the district's residents, and has touted support for less punitive federal prison sentencing and work to reduce police violence against Black people.
Griggs has falsely claimed in campaign appearances that the Georgia Supreme Court overruled her 2004 disbarment. The former attorney remains barred from practicing law after the high court rejected her 2011 petition to be reinstated. Griggs unsuccessfully ran against then U.S. Rep Jack Kingston in 2000.
The district includes all or part of 17 counties from Savannah to St. Mary’s and Valdosta.
More elections results: https://www.cbs46.com/results/
