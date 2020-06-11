(CBS46) - Democratic lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of the state's criminal justice system to include increased transparency and oversight over law enforcement and district attorney offices.
The Georgia House Democratic Caucus released its "Justice for All" legislative package that includes 12 reform measures including an end to racial profiling and the use of a chokehold by law enforcement.
Sen. Nikema Williams (D)-Atlanta and chair of the Georgia Democratic Party said, the package is just one of many measures Democrats will fight to put in place.
“The bills that our House and Senate Democratic caucuses will put forward over the next week, and into the next year, will help us start...to fix the deep inequalities in our system,” said Williams “And end statutes like the citizen's arrest law that put black communities in danger.”
The caucus said it will present the package Monday when the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes.
Lawmakers will have only 11 working days to push the bills through. The legislative session ends June 30.
House Democratic Leader Rep. Bob Trammell said he's calling for partisan support.
"I encourage all my legislative colleagues, regardless of partisan affiliation to work diligently in the days ahead to make sure that we get laws that are worthy of Georgia and that will protect Georgians and provide justice for all," he said.
On a caucus call Wednesday, Trammell introduced each measure, and said the first push will be the passage of HB 426, Georgia's hate-crimes law.
The law passed last year in the House, but has stalled in the Senate for 461 days, Trammell said. The state passed a hate-crimes law 20 years ago, but it was struck down in 2004 by the Georgia Supreme Court for being "unconstitutionally vague."
The caucus said it's time to repeal the citizen's arrest and 'stand your ground' laws. Trammell cited the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, in which Arbery's alleged shooters Travis and Gregory McMichael told police they were acting under citizen's arrest when they chased down Arbery in a truck, then shot and killed him.
The McMichael's told officers they believed Arbery had been burglarizing their neighborhood. Both the McMichael’s, and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr. who recorded the chase and killing, were charged with felony murder.
"It is time for us to repeal this. There is no way that, that should convey to Georgians the idea they can take the law into their own hands, pursue someone, use legal force," said Trammell. "This law is antiquated it needs to be repealed."
The caucus is also introducing a bill that requires body cams for all law enforcement agencies in Georgia.
"These measures go to the core of combating the disparities that exist in the administration of criminal justice in Georgia," said Trammell. "We can no longer be content with a system that only provides for justice for some. We must work and strive to make sure that we have justice for all."
Several bills call for increased oversight over police officers and district attorneys statewide. The Use of Force Data Collection Act, also known as HB 636, would require the creation of a publicly accessible database that identifies, and tracks police officers disciplined for use of force. Another bill asks for immunity privileges to be revoked in officers facing cases of misconduct or illegal activities.
The caucus also wants to create a District Attorney Oversight Commission that would have the authority to discipline or remove attorneys for abuse of power or misconduct.
"While district attorneys are elected officials, they have a powerful responsibility and a powerful authority to use the law," said Trammell. "And we must make sure that the use of the law is appropriate and that we have an oversight mechanism for when attorneys engage in misconduct, they can be appropriately disciplined, and if necessary, removed."
For a complete look at the “Justice for All” legislative package, click here.
