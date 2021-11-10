Demolition of the Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta has begun. The bridge has been closed for months after a fire made it unsafe.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Demolition of Cheshire Bridge has started after it was damaged in a fire in August.
 
 
According to the City of Atlanta, the road will be closed to all traffic in the area.
 
Nearby business owners told CBS46 they are optimistic with the progress, but know there's still a long road ahead in this project.
 
They started multiple petitions urging the city to speed up the demolition and rebuilding.
 
 
"We're happy to hear that they're doing the demolition now," Sachiyo Nakato Takahara, owner of Nakato, said.  "But then the real project of rebuilding and how long it's going to take to bid out the project and how quickly they're going to be able to physically build it, that's my biggest concern. 
 
According to the City of Atlanta, detours will be in effect as the project continues.
 
The reconstruction of the bridge is set to begin next year.
 

