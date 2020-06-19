DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just before midnight Thursday, a demolition crew gathered in Decatur Square with a crane to remove a controversial confederate monument.

Peaceful and celebratory tone tonight as the first part of Decatur’s confederate monument is dismantled. ⁦@cbs46⁩ pic.twitter.com/GF2RhzCWB2 — Karen Araiza (@KAraiza) June 19, 2020

Top is down... amid cheers. Bottom may take another 6 hours here in Decatur. ⁦@cbs46⁩ pic.twitter.com/J6EYoIHetu — Karen Araiza (@KAraiza) June 19, 2020

The obelisk that stood in the courtyard for decades spurred division among the community; some people claimed the monument was a sore reminder of Georgia's painful past of slavery.

However, on June 10 a DeKalb County judge ordered the monument to be removed. In 2017 the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners all agreed the monument could potentially lead to racial unrest.

But as the clock neared midnight Thursday, protesters witnessed the obelisk be lifted, placed on its side, and ultimately removed from the courtyard. CBS46 is told commissioners were not informed of the June 18th removal.