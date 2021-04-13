Demonstrators call out corporate America following death of Daunte Wright

As violent protests are expected to continue across the nation in light of the killing of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, here in Georgia demonstrators are calling on corporate America to take action.
CBS46 Tori Cooper explains why the group marched to Georgia Power Headquarters Tuesday.
“Praying for the family of Daunte Wright, mothers and fathers across this country have prematurely buried a number of sons and daughters,” Faith for Black Lives member, Reverend Kenny Rice said.
It was important to faith leaders to remember 20-year-old Daunte Wright as they put the spotlight on Corporate America.
“We want Georgia Power to show us where their treasure is and remove their funds that they consistently use to fund the Atlanta Police Foundation immediately!” Chair of Faith for Black Lives Reverend Stephen Green said.
Protester from Faith For Black Lives said Georgia Power did not stand against Senate Bill 202, but that now they have another chance to stand for justice, by pulling the plug on police funding right here in Atlanta.
“We’re calling on the President and CEO Chris Womack to respond quickly to affirm that he stands with the people! Power to the people!” Green said.
Rather than violence, protesters marched into Georgia Power headquarters for a silent sit in, where they refused to leave the lobby floor until they heard from CEO Womack.
Police arrived shortly after.
“One officer said that they have been given a criminal trespass warning, the other officer said they haven’t. You know there is no need for law enforcement to be here there just needs to be a meeting set up,” Civil Rights Attorney and Social Justice Activist, Gerald Griggs said.
The group also said they were willing to do more than just wait.
“This could look like more non-violent protests, and civil disobedience at other Georgia Power locations across the state,” Green said.
Georgia Power eventually did meet with Faith For Black Lives Tuesday, where they said the CEO agreed to reassess police funding.
Faith For Black Lives told us the CEO would not publicly denounce Senate Bill 202 but he agreed to help create change.
RELATED STORIES:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.