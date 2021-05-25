Demonstrators in Atlanta march for justice on one year anniversary of George Floyd's death

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A year after George Floyd’s death, demonstrators in cities across the country, including in Atlanta, took to the streets to celebrate Floyd’s life and reflect on where we’ve come as a nation.
Dozens of people poured into a corner of Woodruff Park in downtown for a rally before marching to Liberty Plaza, where the group called for continued police reform.
“Yeah, my brother changed the world, but the world hasn’t changed,” said retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, “We’re still getting killed. We still getting mistreated.”
Jackson, who is also a God parent to Floyd’s daughter, called on Atlantans to stand together and take care of each other.
“We can’t do it by ourselves,” Jackson said. “Everybody has a part to play.”
Hours before the march, Floyd’s family met with President Joe Biden at the White House.
“It was great. He's a genuine guy,” said Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd. “They always speak from the heart and it's pleasure to have the chance to be able to meet with him."
Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, was a bit more critical of the President, telling supporters at a Minnesota event the President hasn’t kept his promise on signing the George Floyd Policing Act.
“"There's been a lot of names added to the list after my brother's death and still nothing is being done,” she said.
Meanwhile, the family’s attorney Ben Crump said he’s optimistic Congress will pass the legislation which, among other things, aims to end deadly police techniques, improve police training and promote equitable treatment of all Americans.
“If we can get meaningful legislation that prevents those killers then we think it would not only be historic, it would be the right thing to do,” Crump said.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder last month and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
