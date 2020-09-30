ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden spoke about healthcare during Tuesday night's debate. But amid the debate's insults and personal attacks, did the messages get through?
Democratic lawmakers such as state Representative Erick Allen worry that Biden's message did not.
"Were the American people actually able to hear that message?" Allen said to Better Call Harry.
Biden's campaign in Georgia tried to clarify its message for Georgians worried about their next doctor's visit, or how they would pay if Covid put them in the ICU.
"President Trump and Vice President Pence who is here today in Georgia are trying to rip away healthcare from millions of Americans," said Jaclyn Rothenberg, the Georgia Communications Director for the Biden campaign.
Rothenberg claims 1.8 million Georgians will lose healthcare coverage if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.
The President's claim?
"Obamacare is no good and we made it better. We took away the individual mandate. We guaranteed pre-existing conditions. That’s just the way it is."
Team Biden disputes the claims, but without specifics on its own plan, it is still up for debate.
Democrats say Georgia is in play, but when asked if Biden plans to visit, that too is up for debate.
