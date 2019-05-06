ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It’s the viral video everyone is talking about. Denny’s employees shoving CBS46 out of a Lithonia restaurant last week after being asked about a failing health inspection at the Panola Road location.
It sent shock waves across the country making headlines in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Drudge Report and on several radio stations Monday morning.
“I was completely, completely shocked that everybody acted the same way,” WAOK radio host Rashad Richey said.
The question everyone is asking, what action was taken against the employees caught on camera throwing punches?
CBS46 checked with Denny’s corporate office and they would not elaborate beyond saying the franchisee has taken appropriate action with employees.
So, who is the franchise owner? According to county records and a Denny’s corporate video, it’s Donnell Thompson. A former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts.
CBS46 made numerous attempts to reach Thompson and give him an opportunity to share his side of the story, but he never returned our calls.
“Denny’s is open to work with anybody,” Thomson said on the Denny’s corporate video.
CBS46 also tried calling the restaurant in Lithonia several times Monday and was told there was no manager there. Plus, each time we called they hung up the phone on us.
The invitation is still on the table for Denny's management to discuss the incident and any changes they've made.
