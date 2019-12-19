LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A well-known chain restaurant permanently closed its doors and is no longer a health hazard for those dining in DeKalb County.
The Denny’s restaurant just off Panola Road at Snapfinger Woods Drive in Lithonia has closed its doors permanently. On Thursday, a group of men with a company called Atlanta Restaurant Equipment loaded up dirty equipment from the kitchen.
“The grease is like, it’s like an inch thick and it’s rock solid,” An Atlanta Restaurant Equipment employee said.
The men hauled the equipment off after the business shut down in the snap of a finger.
“We were just talking about the news and the whole thing and then we were like they’re back. I was like they’re here. Look at that,” An Atlanta Restaurant Equipment employee said.
Seven months ago, CBS46 questioned management at the restaurant about a failing health inspection and that’s when employees got aggressive and punched our camera.
“The Health Department definitely got it right on this one. Yeah, big time,” An Atlanta Restaurant Equipment employee said.
“We picked up equipment from them a month ago because we had other things and that was pretty bad too, but this is just a little bit of what we’ve gotten from them,” An Atlanta Restaurant Employee added.
CBS46 contacted a representative for Denny's corporate office and they said the store was closed by the franchisee due to financial reasons and they do not have information on future plans.
