ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A dense fog advisory has been issued for nearly all of metro Atlanta and a flood watch also remains in effect for several counties in north Georgia.
The dense fog advisory is in effect for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Walton & White counties until 10 a.m.
Visibility is around 1/4 of a mile or less and that could make for hazardous driving conditions.
A special weather statement has been issued for Banks, Barrow, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pickens, Rockdale, Walton & White counties.
Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities down to 1/4 of a mile across portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of the I-20 corridor, including the Atlanta metro area. Conditions should improve by mid-morning.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
A flood watch remains in effect for a portion of north Georgia as a storm is expected to dump as much as four inches of rain.
The advisory is in effect until Friday evening for the following counties: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.
There's a flood WARNING in effect until Saturday night for the Big Creek near Alpharetta, affecting Forsyth and Fulton counties.
Another flood WARNING has been posted until Saturday morning for Lookout Creek near New England, affecting Dade and Hamilton counties.
See pictures from Alpharetta (can't see the pictures? click here)
