ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A dense fog advisory is in effect for most areas of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Visibility is under one mile and that could cause hazardous driving conditions.
The advisory is in effect for Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup, Upson and Walton counties.
We're fogged in this morning throughout a good chunk of north Georgia. @ATLairport has 1/8 mile visibility and the fog may not lift in some areas until late this morning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/PmrDS4Bzpe— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) February 17, 2020
The fog will burn off later Monday morning, leaving cloudy skies and a high near 60. Rain returns on Tuesday but temperatures increase as well.
Quick check of the #foggy conditions! (1) I-75 at Cartersville exit in Bartow Co., (2) I-75 at SR 16 in Henry Co. and (3) I-85 at Indian Trail in Gwinnett #atltraffic https://t.co/Z4fxx50jQc pic.twitter.com/yVA0UAXyau— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 17, 2020
