ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A dense fog advisory is in effect for nearly all of metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Visibility is only between a quarter-mile and a half-mile and could cause a hazard for drivers. Use caution when heading out on the roadways.
As for the rest of Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely from mid to late morning through the afternoon. Another round of rain with strong storms possible moves through late in the evening.
Highs are expected to reach near 70.
Click here for more weather coverage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.