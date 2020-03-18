ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A dense fog advisory has been issued for much of metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Visibility could be lower than a quarter of a mile and that could be a hazard for motorists.
For the rest of the day, we'll see considerable cloudiness and occasional rain showers Wednesday afternoon. Highs should reach into the mid-70s.
The first day of Spring comes along on Thursday and it'll be a warm one. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach 80! We'll cool down considerably as we head through the weekend.
