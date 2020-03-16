ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Education on Monday announced that all required testing in the state of Georgia will be suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Superintendent Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
