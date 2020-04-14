ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health expanded COVID-19 testing guidelines to allow more people to be tested at drive-thru sites operated by the Northeast Health District.
"The newly expanded criteria will allow us to identify more cases in the community, which will help protect our most vulnerable and guide future strategies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Whitney Hall, clinical and nursing director for the Northeast Health District.
Those who can now be tested include:
- People with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers
- Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Persons with underlying medical conditions
- Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above
- People with symptoms who are not a part of any of the groups above may also be approved for testing, as capacity allows
Those who do not exhibit symptoms may still be tested if capacity allows
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
The Northeast Health District also has a hotline available to screen and refer for testing: 706-340-0996. The hotline is operated Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. - noon.
