(CBS46)-- A Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer is dead after being hit by a car.
Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences to the family of Captain Stan Elrod Friday morning.
Yesterday, we lost a great man. Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Georgia DNR Captain Stan Elrod was a proud...Posted by Governor Brian Kemp on Friday, September 4, 2020
Kemp says Elrod was hit by a car while training in Danielsville Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.