(CBS46)-- A Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer is dead after being hit by a car.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences to the family of Captain Stan Elrod Friday morning.

Yesterday, we lost a great man. Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Georgia DNR Captain Stan Elrod was a proud...

Posted by Governor Brian Kemp on Friday, September 4, 2020

Kemp says Elrod was hit by a car while training in Danielsville Thursday night.

