Hall County, GA (CBS46) Forsyth County Republican Michael Williams has turned himself in at the Hall County Jail amid an insurance fraud indictment.
During the gubernatorial trail, Williams made headlines for his deportation bus.
Earlier this month he was accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars after he says his campaign office was robbed of computers. A claim that was later discovered to be a lie.
Investigators say the servers were never stolen. As a result, Williams was also charged with falsely reporting a crime and making false statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.