CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 56-year-old man Thursday who thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Deputies said Mark Maloney, 56, of Emerson, arrived at the undisclosed location in Woodstock; he was immediately arrested. The CCSD said Maloney communicated online with detectives posing as a juvenile online before trying to meet.
Maloney now faces charges of criminal attempt to commit child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and trafficking a person for sexual services. Maloney is in the Cherokee County jail without bond.
