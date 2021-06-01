HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident involving a wrong-way driver claimed the life of three people over Memorial Day weekend in Hall County.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies responded to a deadly head-on accident just south of Kubota Way on Georgia 365. Deputies say 27-year-old Daney Nava of Lilburn was driving her car south on the northbound inside lane of GA 365 and hit a northbound 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport. The collision caused the Jeep Patriot to burst into flames after being flipped on its side. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 23-year-old Kristen Nicole Mitchell of Cleveland.
According to investigators, both drivers and the only passenger involved in the wreck, 8-year-old Darnell Fernando Fidencio of Lilburn, died as a result of the crash. Fidencio was riding in the back seat of Nava’s car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.
Anyone with additional information on the crash should contact Sgt. J. Morgan at (770) 718-2383.
