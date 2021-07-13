TROUP CO. (CBS46)—Deputies say two men are in jail in connection to a series of catalytic converters thefts.
According to a statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-85 in Coweta County. The traffic stop happened on July 9 at 7:30 a.m.
During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly found numerous catalytic converters along with several power tools.
“It was determined by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office that the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in Troup County,” a spokesperson said.
The two occupants in the vehicle, Lewis Duncan, 53, and Randall James Douglas, 42, both of LaGrange, were arrested and charged with theft by taking, possession of tools for a crime, and criminal damage.
Deputies said additional charges are pending.
These latest arrests come after authorities announced 55 stolen catalytic converters were found during a traffic stop in Clayton County in February.
CBS46’s Jamie Kennedy reported thieves can get anywhere between $40 to $200 per stolen part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.