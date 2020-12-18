A Gainesville man in behind bars after deputies allegedly found $400,000 worth of drugs while searching the man's home.
According to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant at Delbert C. Tucker’s home on December 17th.
Tucker lived at the 5600 block of West Waterwood Drive in the northwest portion of Hall County.
During the search, deputies reportedly found drugs with an estimated street value of $400,000.
“Agents seized approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, eight grams of heroin and $83,000 cash,” according to the Facebook post.
Tucker, 52, faced the following charges:
- Trafficking heroin
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Felony possession of marijuana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.