Deputies arrest 5 accused of attempting to smuggle meth into Monroe County Jail

MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five people who deputies say attempted to smuggle drugs inside the Monroe County Jail were arrested on Thursday.
The initial investigation began on Saturday, July 31, when deputies intercepted a trafficking amount of methamphetamine that was intended to be smuggled inside.
Their investigation resulted in the arrest of five suspects who were allegedly involved in the incident. Deputies identified the suspects to be Justin Donley, Thayer Carter, Darius Berry, Marissa Spears and Ashley Ritner. Of the five individuals, three were already being detained at the Monroe County Jail and the other two were not in the Monroe County Jail at the time of the incident, authorities reported.
All five suspects now face a slew of charges including: Felony Trafficking Methamphetamines, Felony Crossing the Guard Lines, and Felony Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Drug Transaction.
