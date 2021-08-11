Deputies arrest alleged Rockdale County drug dealer 

ROCKDALE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of trafficking drugs throughout Rockdale County was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies have not yet released the identity of the man at this time. The suspect faces a slew of charges including Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office reported that residents have been complaining about an increase in overdoses on the north side of the county.
"Our proactive Narcotics Unit has been targeting Heroin and Meth dealers," said the sheriff's office.
"If you are associated with this drug dealer, we are on to you," officials added.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
