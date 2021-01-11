Two men allegedly connected to a series of robberies and shootings are behind bars in Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, there were at least five robberies and three shootings near the Tara Hills Apartments within a two-week period.
Tara Hill Apartments is located near the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard.
The suspects reportedly approached the victims at gunpoint, took their cell phones, and then sent money from the victim’s account to a personal Cash App account.
Jonesboro Police and the Clayton County Sheriff’s office teamed up to investigate the cases.
During the investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for Jody Johnson.
Johnson reportedly lived in the apartment complex where the robberies and shootings happened.
After searching Johnson’s apartment, deputies allegedly “found evidence linking Johnson to the robberies”, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.
A sheriff spokesperson reported Johnson reportedly confessed to the robberies.
A second suspect, Lajarvis Askew, was also arrested in connection to the robberies, police reported.
Askew was taken into custody at his residence without incident and has been charged with armed robbery.
