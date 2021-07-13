PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- After further investigation, Paulding County deputies arrested a man accused of killing his half-brother.
29-year-old Octavious Leonce Bates along with his girlfriend, Kristen Taylor Moore, 28, were arrested without incident at a home on Ivy Brook Drive in Dallas on Monday.
The incident happened on July 2 at the Country Gardens Apartment complex on Harmony Path where 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster was murdered. Deputies also reported that Moore was involved in helping to cover up the incident.
Bates now faces a slew of charges including: malice murder, murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and stalking. As for Moore, she was charged with hindering apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal and tampering with evidence.
The couple were transported to Paulding County Jail without bond.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any additional information regarding this incident to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.