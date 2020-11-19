The Cherokee Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a suspect wanted for a 2019 shooting death in Passaic County, New Jersey.
According to the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals contacted their office about David Talmadge, 27, of Patterson, New Jersey who was believed to be in Cherokee County. Talmadge allegedly shot two people in New Jersey, one of which died. He was spotted in Alabama, but was able to get away.
Marshal and Cherokee County deputies found Talmadge at a home on Carriage Creek Road near Hobgood Park. He was arrested Wednesday evening without incident.
