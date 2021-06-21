PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen who was accused of stabbing a Paulding County homeowner to death was arrested on Sunday.
Around 10:49 p.m., a Paulding County 911 dispatcher received a call in reference to a stabbing incident at a home on the 200 block of Ashbury Court in Dallas.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the homeowner, Brian Allan Johns, 58, suffering from multiple stab wounds. In a matter of seconds, deputies attempted to revive Johns until EMS arrived to the scene; however, authorities say he was beyond help and was pronounced dead.
After further investigation, deputies determined that the homeowner and the suspect got into a physical dispute. The suspect, 17-year-old Elijah Nehemiah Harris, allegedly stabbed Johns in the midst of the dispute, deputies say.
According to authorities, Harris and his mother rented the basement apartment from Johns.
During the investigation, Harris was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives. He was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any information about this incident or any information about the victim or suspect to contact them via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
