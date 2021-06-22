CRISP County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A detention officer has been terminated and arrested after he allegedly attempted to bring contraband into a middle Georgia detention center.
Not only was 20-year-old Jhayvion Smith of Vienna was terminated from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, but he was also arrested on June 21.
During the investigation, authorities observed Smith meeting with Sasha Savage, 34, of Cordele to exchange items in the parking lot of the Crisp County Detention Center.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and District Attorney Brad Rigby were called to investigate this case.
“We have taken affirmative steps to address the severity of misconduct in this case. This agency and this administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Any employee who tarnishes their badge or betrays the trust of the office will be dealt with swiftly and justly,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.
