ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Questions surround the case of three bodies found inside a Rockdale County home.

Deputies made the discovery on Sweetwater Lane in Conyers. Investigators said they went to the home to do a welfare check. It happened in a heavily residential area.

Investigators have not given the identities, ages or genders of the people who died or a possible motive.

CBS46 crews saw deputies going in and out of the home, Tuesday, with various pieces of equipment.

This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 news for updates.

