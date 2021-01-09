Georgia State Patrol units are investigating an overturned tractor-trailer crash that left l I-985 northbound lanes shut down for several hours on Saturday.
The multi-vehicle wreck happened on I-985 northbound, just north of the Friendship Road off ramp, according to a Hall County Sheriff’s spokesperson.
Lanes were shut down for several hours as officials worked to remove debris and investigate the crash.
During the investigation and cleanup, Hall County deputies diverted northbound traffic off of the interstate and onto Friendship Road.
The tractor trailer was carrying sawdust, a Hall County sheriff’s deputy reported.
Three passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck, and there were only minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
