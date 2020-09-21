OCONEE DEPUTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was fatally shot by Oconee sheriff's deputies Monday morning in the area of Creekview Court and White Oak Drive.
Deputies were called to a domestic incident involving a woman wielding a blow torch and knife. A male victim involved in the domestic situation sustained minor visible injuries prior to deputies arriving to the location.
Once on the scene deputies encountered the woman who allegedly charged at them. Deputies responded by tasing and firing their weapons.
Despite CPR attempts, the woman was declared dead at the scene. The woman's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
No deputies were injured.
As a result of the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with an investigation into the incident.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/NpXJShKIaf— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 21, 2020
The Oconee Sheriff's Office plans to release deputy bodycam footage of the incident once the GBI has reviewed the investigation materials.
