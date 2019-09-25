LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lumpkin County deputies have confirmed that the body of a woman found Wednesday in Forsyth County is that of Hannah Bender.

Bender, 21, was reported missing by her mother on September 19. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave off Parks Road near Georgia Highway 306. The body has been transferred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in DeKalb County for an autopsy.

The U.S. Marshals Office has now joined the search for Bender’s suspected killer, 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker of Dawsonville. Jerry Harper, 78, has also been named as a person-of-interest in the case.

Hannah's father Gary Bender spoke with reporters Wednesday. He said social media chatter is making the situation even more difficult for the family.

"If you know anybody in my family and you care about us, stop speculating and throwing that garbage out there online," Bender said. "If you don't have anything positive to say, just shut up. We don't need any more of it."

Authorities have made one arrest so far in the case. The fiancé of the Austin Stryker is in custody in Dawson County. Elizabeth Brooke Donaldson, 21, is charged with tampering with evidence.