DELTONA, Fla. (CBS46) – The history of “Florida Man” and “Florida Woman” is second to none when it comes to strange criminal activity. But this story may settle for number two.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department, Joanne Mercader, 59, called police with a story that left deputies stunned, which can be heard on the bodycam footage of the aftermath. Mercader told police her landlord entered the trailer she rents and picked up a bucket of human waste and threw it onto her before she ran to a bathroom where the two struggled some more. The woman said she was finally able to get away and run to a neighbor’s house until law enforcement arrived.
But deputies noticed that the feces that was on Joanne’s face appeared to be dried while the feces that was on the landlord was still dripping wet. That’s when deputies said Joanne’s story began to come apart.
Deputies asked Mercader to fill out a written statement and that she needed to be truthful. At that point, according to the arrest affidavit, Mercader admitted to throwing the bucket of feces on the landlord as soon as she entered the trailer. Deputies said Mercader claimed she meant to use a bucket of water, but got the buckets confused.
When deputies talked to the landlord, she said she had knocked on the door of the trailer after talking to Joanne about the visit. The landlord told deputies when she entered, the feces was thrown into her face and on her. Deputies interviewed witnesses who said the landlord knocked repeatedly and after not getting an answer, started to enter the trailer before being hit with what they later found out was feces.
Mercader was charged with felony battery over the incident.
