Salacoa, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a deputy while holding a gun to his wife's head during a domestic incident in Cherokee County Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at the home on Hancock Mountain Trail in the Cherokee County community of Salacoa.
Police were called to the home after receiving a tip about a man holding a gun to a woman's head. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the man pointing the gun at the woman, who was later determined to be the man's estranged wife.
After giving several verbal commands to release the weapon, deputies then fatally shot the man.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries to her head. Police believe her injuries were sustained after her husband pistol-whipped her.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
The GBI has taken over the investigation.
