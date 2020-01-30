CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are circulating a video on social media as a reminder to residents about the importance of keeping their car doors locked.
Video from a doorbell camera provides a glimpse of the activity of two criminals early Tuesday morning. It shows the young men driving through the Centennial Lakes neighborhood near Acworth. They stop in the middle of the street, get out, and begin checking car door handles to see if any are unlocked.
Finding none, they move on.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a security device at the entrance of the neighborhood, a FLOCK tag reader, alerted authorities that the car had been reported stolen from Cartersville.
