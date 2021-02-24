Three shooting victims were found in an East Hall home Wednesday. Hall County deputies found two women dead at a residence in the 3000 block of Broome Road around 3:20p.m.
A man was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound. Hall County Fire Services took him to a hospital. His injuries were considered serious at the time of transport by EMS.
There is no search for any suspects at this time according to HCSO.
CBS46 News will have more information as it becomes available.
