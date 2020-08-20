CHEROKEE CO (CBS46)—Cherokee County deputies are investigating a three-vehicle fatal accident involving two tractor trailers.
The accident happened Wednesday on Cumming Highway near County Line Road, according to Cherokee County deputies.
A Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesperson said, “the driver of a Ford Ranger was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn left into a driveway when a tractor trailer traveling eastbound struck the Ranger from behind. The collision pushed the Ranger into the westbound lanes where it was struck by another tractor trailer traveling the opposite direction.”
The Ford Ranger's driver, Susan Kay Chambers, 61, of Cumming, was killed in the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time, and deputies said the accident is still under investigation.
