GROVETOWN, Ga. (CBS) -- The bodies of two deputies who were killed in a car-truck crash on Interstate 20 between Thomson and Grovetown Tuesday morning were transported from a morgue in Columbia County to the GBI Headquarters Wednesday for autopsies.
The crash happened at Lewiston Road just before 11:30 a.m., closing I-20 Eastbound for hours.
The Columbia County Coroner’s Officer confirmed to our CBS affiliate News 12 that the crash victims, Anthony White and Kenny Ingram, were both Fulton County deputies. White was a seven year veteran who joined the agency in December 2012 and Ingram who would have marked his 15-years of service in October.
A witness driving in the other direction said traffic was backed up for miles around the time of the incident. At the accident scene, she described a mangled car that had possibly rolled over and that was covered by a sheet.
The crash happened at the site of a maintenance project scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The roadwork was expected to have a minor impact, closing the right lane. It was unclear whether the crash was related to the project.
“These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating,” said Sheriff Ted Jackson.
The deputies were enroute to pick up an inmate being transferred to Fulton County Jail.
The incident came on an already sad day for law enforcement officers, as the funeral service was held this morning in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first line-of-duty coronavirus casualty.
The accident was about 16 miles east of where a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two weeks ago. On Sept. 17, Jason Willis was struck by a vehicle as he was loading up another vehicle on Interstate 20 at Cobbham Road in McDuffie County. It happened as torrential rain soaked the region.
Source: News 12, WRDW
